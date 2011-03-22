Stephanie Haworth

Tango Logo - Ruby

Stephanie Haworth
Stephanie Haworth
  • Save
Tango Logo - Ruby tango red logo illustration mosaic woman
Download color palette

Rejected illustration for logo comp. Feedback is appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Stephanie Haworth
Stephanie Haworth

More by Stephanie Haworth

View profile
    • Like