GOP Lacks Leaders

I did this for myself (and to sell as stock) after reading Rachel Maddow's op-ed in the Washington Post a few days ago about how Bush / Cheney failed the GOP (by poisoning the ground for future Republican leaders). Click the attached image to view it uncropped.