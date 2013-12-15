Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brucie Rosch

GOP Lacks Leaders

Brucie Rosch
Brucie Rosch
  • Save
GOP Lacks Leaders illustration politics animals
GOP Lacks Leaders illustration politics animals
Download color palette
  1. 015_gop_lacks_leaders-port.jpg
  2. 015_GOP_Lacks_Leaders-WEB.jpg

I did this for myself (and to sell as stock) after reading Rachel Maddow's op-ed in the Washington Post a few days ago about how Bush / Cheney failed the GOP (by poisoning the ground for future Republican leaders). Click the attached image to view it uncropped.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2013
Brucie Rosch
Brucie Rosch

More by Brucie Rosch

View profile
    • Like