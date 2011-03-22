Chung Sham

Shop Tag Icons

Chung Sham
Chung Sham
  • Save
Shop Tag Icons web icons buttons tags
Download color palette

A few shopping tag icons for web use.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Chung Sham
Chung Sham
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Chung Sham

View profile
    • Like