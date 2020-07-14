Matt Plays
Against the Grain

This composition set the visual tone for Help Scout's new documentary series, Against the Grain. We’re telling stories of companies opting for a values-driven approach to their businesses. Their results and the communities they've built are well worth the watch.

Head on over to the landing page where you'll find the series trailer, a sneak peek at episode one, and full episodes when they drop.

Creative Direction: Linda Eliasen
Front End Development: Mark Carter
Additional Design: Bronwyn Gruet & Erik Blad

