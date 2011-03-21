Screen Shot 2011 03 21 At 10.24.48 Pm

Strange Native

A sneak peak at MOTIV's feedback interface. For more visit my vimeo page at http://vimeo.com/strangenative

Posted on Mar 21, 2011
