Goodlife Fitness - Personal trainer mobile app

This is from a school project where we had to find a real-world frustration to solve for an existing company. I chose to do a trainer/tracker for Goodlife Fitness. I had been finding it hard to remember to track my progress and to know what workouts to do next (I was new to the gym at the time).

The idea behind this app is that there would be Bluetooth technology in each machine that would tell the app the settings of the machine you were using so you could quickly and easily input your weight, reps and sets. It would also provide details on proper form and muscle groups as needed.

This was probably my first real product design experience, and one of my favourite school projects to work on.