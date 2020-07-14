Oleg Mishchenko

Comin affiliate system

Oleg Mishchenko
Oleg Mishchenko
  • Save
Comin affiliate system product design ui design ecommerce web displays uiuxdesign uiux web design webapplication webapp design webapp dashboard affiliate
Download color palette

Comin forces your content to generate more revenue.
https://comin.co
Comin provides an e-commerce widget that takes advantage of impulse buying behavior: the widget shows a product tied to the content of a blog post. Products are automatically matched by Comin system using machine learning.

Oleg Mishchenko
Oleg Mishchenko

More by Oleg Mishchenko

View profile
    • Like