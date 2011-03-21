Thread's Not Dead ebook

Officially have a temp/hype page up for my ebook called Thread's Not Dead: The Designer's Guide to the Apparel Industry.

http://www.threadsnotdead.com

It's taken me almost a nine months to finish it and I had contributors from Threadless, Emptees, Design by Humans, Big Cartel, I Am the Trend, Jakprints, Glamour Kills, Horsebites, Brandon Rike, and a bunch of other designers and apparel companies.