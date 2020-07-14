Alex Koin 👁‍🗨

Landing page concept

Landing page concept figma adidas typography 003 dailyui identity minimalism 2020 trend ux ui clean ui sneakers web webdesign
Hi, Dribbble. Its my new landing page UI concept for DailyUI 003. Comments are welcome.


