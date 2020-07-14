Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Promo screen of the fear room

Promo screen of the fear room webdesign website ux ui landingpage 2020 landing web design creative
Hi, guys!

Today I decided to show you part of my work in the framework of the project "Scary games", the concept of which I develop

A short video is on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/104382705/Promo-page-of-the-fear-room

I will be glad to receive your feedback)

Posted on Jul 14, 2020
