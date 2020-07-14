Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team

My Remedy Logo Options

Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team
Mujtaba Jaffari for Troon Team
Hire Us
  • Save
My Remedy Logo Options canada brand identity designer plus sign m logo linework exploration geometric design abstract flat creative graphic design green logo leaf logo health logo cannabis logo brand design brand identity logo branding
My Remedy Logo Options canada brand identity designer plus sign m logo linework exploration geometric design abstract flat creative graphic design green logo leaf logo health logo cannabis logo brand design brand identity logo branding
My Remedy Logo Options canada brand identity designer plus sign m logo linework exploration geometric design abstract flat creative graphic design green logo leaf logo health logo cannabis logo brand design brand identity logo branding
My Remedy Logo Options canada brand identity designer plus sign m logo linework exploration geometric design abstract flat creative graphic design green logo leaf logo health logo cannabis logo brand design brand identity logo branding
Download color palette
  1. My-Remedy-1.png
  2. My-Remedy-2.png
  3. My-Remedy-3.png
  4. My-Remedy-4.png

Hi Dribbblers,

Exploring logo options for 'My Remedy' the cannabis provider company focusing on the health sector. A platform where high-quality cannabis growers looking to connect with local stores and dispensaries to supply the product to the end-user in a legal way.

In the logo mark, I tried the combination of cannabis leaf, health '+' sign, 'M' as initial within the geometrical shape.

I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

Troon Team
Troon Team
Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology
Hire Us

More by Troon Team

View profile
    • Like