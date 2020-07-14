My Remedy Logo Options

Hi Dribbblers,

Exploring logo options for 'My Remedy' the cannabis provider company focusing on the health sector. A platform where high-quality cannabis growers looking to connect with local stores and dispensaries to supply the product to the end-user in a legal way.

In the logo mark, I tried the combination of cannabis leaf, health '+' sign, 'M' as initial within the geometrical shape.

I hope you guys like it.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Let's work together!

Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook