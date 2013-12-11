SBH monogram

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello all. I haven't posted here in a while, and it's about to change.
I'm trying to come up with a monogram based on my initials (SBH since my wife and I got married and chose to keep both of our last names). It'll be the starting point to brand a little something of mine, which I'll unveil more about when the time comes (later this month/early January).
That being said, SBH is a tough monogram for me. I'm all ears for suggestions!