SBH monogram

Hello all. I haven't posted here in a while, and it's about to change.

I'm trying to come up with a monogram based on my initials (SBH since my wife and I got married and chose to keep both of our last names). It'll be the starting point to brand a little something of mine, which I'll unveil more about when the time comes (later this month/early January).

That being said, SBH is a tough monogram for me. I'm all ears for suggestions!