Simon Birky Hartmann

SBH monogram

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
SBH monogram monogram analog sbh personal hand drawn
Hello all. I haven't posted here in a while, and it's about to change.

I'm trying to come up with a monogram based on my initials (SBH since my wife and I got married and chose to keep both of our last names). It'll be the starting point to brand a little something of mine, which I'll unveil more about when the time comes (later this month/early January).

That being said, SBH is a tough monogram for me. I'm all ears for suggestions!

Posted on Dec 11, 2013
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

