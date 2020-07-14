Ticketing App UI Dark

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, guys!
This is the dark version of my latest exploration about ticketing App, here’s a design for onboarding screen illustration and main screen design page
Hope you like, Feel free to leave the feedback!
Thanks,
——
Instagram | Dribbble
Email: yannydsn@gmail.com