Oceantide - Display Font

Who hasn't been inspired by the ocean? I wanted to create a very exaggerated, nautical themed font and Oceantide was the result. It's all about the capital letters for this font. The lowercase letters are more of an appendage. Really, the way I see this font being used is that designers would pair whatever typeface they think works for their project with the capital letters. The lowercase letters are unconventionally spaced in terms of baseline just because that's my vision of how I would pair a complementary typeface with these swooshie letters. I created this font in Illustrator using the Fontself extension. Oceantide can be purchased directly from my website www.elyas.com. Thanks for looking.