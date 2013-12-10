Trello for Android

Trello helps you organize anything with anyone. Never ask “Who’s doing what?” again. Get your whole team onboard in seconds and see their updates in real-time. Trello supports the way you work, not the other way around. More than just a to-do list, Trello can be your: production schedule, sales pipeline, editorial calendar, vacation planner, or repository for inspiration.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trello&hl=en