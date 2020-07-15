Yannywd

Bicycle Girl Illustration

Bicycle Girl Illustration mountain dailyui soulmate travel run website art digital tree hijab dog girl landscape sport bicycle procreate drawing design ui illustration
Hi, dribbblers!

Keep your pedal on, currently, I’m really into drawing illustration with procreate, I'm still exploring my style in drawing, the app is simple to use, here’s a bicycle girl with her dog,

Hope you like it, Feel free to leave feedback!
Thanks,
