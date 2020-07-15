Bicycle Girl Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, dribbblers!
Keep your pedal on, currently, I’m really into drawing illustration with procreate, I'm still exploring my style in drawing, the app is simple to use, here’s a bicycle girl with her dog,
Hope you like it, Feel free to leave feedback!
Thanks,
——
Instagram | Dribbble
Email: yannydsn@gmail.com