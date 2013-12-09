Joel Laughlin

Sheraton Chicago Renovations - Interior page

Joel Laughlin
Joel Laughlin
Hire Me
  • Save
Sheraton Chicago Renovations - Interior page photo editorial line sheraton starwood hotel chicago parallax booking serif overlay renovation
Sheraton Chicago Renovations - Interior page photo editorial line sheraton starwood hotel chicago parallax booking serif overlay renovation
Download color palette
  1. sh-chicago-link_dribbble.jpg
  2. link-at-sheraton.png

For a parallax site showcasing the renovations done to the Sheraton Chicago. Shot of new amenities style pages

Joel Laughlin
Joel Laughlin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joel Laughlin

View profile
    • Like