HomesAlivePets Logo & Brand Identity Redesign by The Logo Smith

Client: HomesAlivePets

Designed: 2015

Although the redesign/update of the dog and cat is based off the old logo, the name, tag-line and whole brand identity was completely reinvigorated.

Technically yes, more of an update, but seeing both logos and the actual stores before & after, it's more like a complete overhaul.

The New Cat & Dog for HomesAlivePets

The main challenge then was to craft a new pet dog, and a new pet cat, that would create a more comforting and characterful duo.

I started by redrawing the image of the dog & cat, but keeping it reasonably similar to their old/existing logo.

The new dog & cat are now a little more softer, have a little more character, but the major change was to curve and interlock each tail, so as to create a friendlier graphic.

The dog is now protecting and overlooking it’s Home, whilst the cat is safely tucked up with the dog, and expectingly looking up for it’s dinner.

What I liked most of all with the new logo design for HomesAlivePets, is how I wrapped both tails of the cat and dog, so as to make them look like they are almost cuddling and protecting each other.

I am actually really fond of this dog & cat duo.

It’s certainly not a new or unique logo idea, to have a cat and dog represent a pet company, but as it was already part of their brand, I did what I could to make it as ‘uniquely theirs’ as possible.

Adding some floppy ears to the dog, and generally making both of them look a little more realistic, really seemed to make the whole logo far more welcoming, and friendly, as well a tad more cute.

The typography was completely overhauled, and I also devised the two line tag-line: Simply Wholesome, Naturally Healthy.

I've used so many words to describe the Project Scope for this, and I keep rethinking the best way to describe it, but for simplicity, I tend to refer it to a logo and brand identity redesign.

→ Case Study & Project Page: HomesAlivePets Logo & Brand Identity Redesign

