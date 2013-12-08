Favolane launch site

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is a part of the launch website for the new Favolane app. It will probably be in the App Store within two weeks.
Favolane shows graphic content you've liked on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Vimeo on a single timeline and allows you to add labels to easily find it back later. You can also follow other people and their likes to discover new interesting content.
More about (and a download link) at http://www.favolane.com