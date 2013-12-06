Benchmark Mod Squad Logo

Eric Tordesillas

Benchmark has an in-house "Mod Squad" that meets weekly to discuss how our apps can modified and improved. Here's a logo I designed for them.

Posted on Dec 6, 2013
