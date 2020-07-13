Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
eosfinex / Web

eosfinex / Web animated illustration flat founds wallet market trading cryptocurrency figma minimal design branding website imagery app web typography ux ui
Hi community! 😀

Super excited to share with you the design that is crafted for eosfinex, deeply liquid non-custodial trading.

You can check the live site ➡️ eosfinex.com

Illustrations by: Joe Taylor

Let me know what you think of it 🖖

