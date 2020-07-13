Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adam Skovran

Loading Animation yellow pink blue loop balls 3d blender colorful animation simple
Concept for a website looping loading animation, I used to do this movement with 3 coins on a table as a kid, thought it would look cool as an animation. I really like this color combo.

Attached the Blender working files, if anybody is interested.

Posted on Jul 13, 2020
Creative Designer. In the Grand Dutchy.
