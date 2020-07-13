Myicons ✨ v—1.13 | 4400+ Premium Vector line Icons Pack

Myicons ✨ v—1.13

4400+ Premium high-quality vector line icons pack for professional website & apps

Purchase: https://myicons.co

💫 Free update every month / Growing pack⚡️

Myicons✨ v—1.13 — 4400+ line icons, organised in 59 categories, weight: Regular, Live stroke: 1,5 px on a 24 px grid. 5 file types included: .svg .ai .pdf .png, IconJar

The new version has been uploaded and is available on myicons.co and creativemarket. All buyers should have received electronic notifications by e-mail.🙌

Use the 🎟 coupon code: "mydribbble" for a little discount

List of improvements:💫

⚡+ 400 new icons (400+ in total) | 3 new categories (59 in total):

—

🔘 + 180 Interface, Essential

🖊 + 20 Design, Tools

🛍 + 20 Shopping, E-commerce

🏦 + 20 Payments, Finance

📦 + 60 Delivery

🎓 + 20 School, Learning

⚖️ + 20 Legal, Law

🔬 + 20 Science

👍 + 20 Social, Media

💄 + 20 Beauty

---

Redesign: 90 icons

SVG optimization, Improvements and bug fixes

✨PURCHASE: Myicons | CM

Like what we do? 🙌

Don't forget to follow us on:

Dribbble | Instagram | Behance | Facebook