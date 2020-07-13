Myicons ✨ v—1.13 | 4400+ Premium Vector line Icons Pack

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Myicons ✨ v—1.13
4400+ Premium high-quality vector line icons pack for professional website & apps
Purchase: https://myicons.co
💫 Free update every month / Growing pack⚡️
Myicons✨ v—1.13 — 4400+ line icons, organised in 59 categories, weight: Regular, Live stroke: 1,5 px on a 24 px grid. 5 file types included: .svg .ai .pdf .png, IconJar
The new version has been uploaded and is available on myicons.co and creativemarket. All buyers should have received electronic notifications by e-mail.🙌
Use the 🎟 coupon code: "mydribbble" for a little discount
List of improvements:💫
⚡+ 400 new icons (400+ in total) | 3 new categories (59 in total):
—
🔘 + 180 Interface, Essential
🖊 + 20 Design, Tools
🛍 + 20 Shopping, E-commerce
🏦 + 20 Payments, Finance
📦 + 60 Delivery
🎓 + 20 School, Learning
⚖️ + 20 Legal, Law
🔬 + 20 Science
👍 + 20 Social, Media
💄 + 20 Beauty
---
Redesign: 90 icons
SVG optimization, Improvements and bug fixes
✨PURCHASE: Myicons | CM
