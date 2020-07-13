Stella Wanja

South Beasts

Stella Wanja
Stella Wanja
  • Save
South Beasts antelope vector symbol park logo minimal logotype logodesign logo mark logo illustrator illustraion icon flat design dailylogochallenge daily logo branding identity branding design branding concept branding
Download color palette

South Beasts - Park Service Logo

Contact for freelance work.

Stella Wanja
Stella Wanja

More by Stella Wanja

View profile
    • Like