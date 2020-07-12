COVID19 APPS

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the app design INFO COVID19
This design I made based on my unrest about information COVID19 that many scattered in various media, such as YouTube, Instagram, Facbook, etc. So I decided to make this app design so that people can see the latest news about COVID19 updates and the most complete.
This design is inspired by Mas KukuhAldy (a designer and Youtuber UI/UX) that I have modified to be like that.
If you are interested in the design of this application, you can contact me.
Icon Source of Flaticon
The illustration source of UnDraw
If you want to hire me, please contact :
📩donnypratamae@gmail.com