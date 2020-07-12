COVID19 APPS

This is the app design INFO COVID19

This design I made based on my unrest about information COVID19 that many scattered in various media, such as YouTube, Instagram, Facbook, etc. So I decided to make this app design so that people can see the latest news about COVID19 updates and the most complete.

This design is inspired by Mas KukuhAldy (a designer and Youtuber UI/UX) that I have modified to be like that.

If you are interested in the design of this application, you can contact me.

Icon Source of Flaticon

The illustration source of UnDraw

If you want to hire me, please contact :

📩donnypratamae@gmail.com