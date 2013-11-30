Good for Sale
Budi Tanrim

Budicon 70%

Budi Tanrim
Budi Tanrim
Hire Me
  • Save
Budicon 70% notification line icon glyph budicon ios 7 weather watches

Budicon Classic v2.0

Price
$69
Buy now
Available on budicon.co
Good for sale
Budicon Classic v2.0
Download color palette

Budicon Classic v2.0

Price
$69
Buy now
Available on budicon.co
Good for sale
Budicon Classic v2.0

Hey,

Just want to give update for you who waiting for my set.
This project is almost there (70%) for the icon itself, I'm making sure I can cover for major industry in the whole wide world
Thanks for the support so far.. I will keep you guys posted

Twitter?

Suggestion : thebudicon@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2013
Budi Tanrim
Budi Tanrim
Human-centered for business impact 👋 (buditanrim . co)
Hire Me

More by Budi Tanrim

View profile
    • Like