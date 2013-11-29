Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Smallicons is a big deal!

weather commerce food docs sport freebie psd set free flat icons smallicons
  1. anim2.gif
  2. smallicons.png

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on smallicons.net
Good for sale
Smallicons: Big Set of Small Icons

It’s a great pleasure to present you today the Smallicons! Big set of vector flat icons in 32px and 64px versions. There are 330 vector based unique flat icons + 18 special icons for Smashing Magazine! We have set of 36 free icons + SM Special Set of 18 exclusive free icons available on Smashing Magazine site, don’t miss the chance to download it! We hope you will love Smallicons:)

The official release page
Behance project

Smallicons, the Big set of small icons
by Gimpo Studio & Loonyvoyager.

Special thanks to Smashing Magazine & Milka for invaluable help with release.

Posted on Nov 29, 2013
