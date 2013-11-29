Smallicons is a big deal!

It’s a great pleasure to present you today the Smallicons! Big set of vector flat icons in 32px and 64px versions. There are 330 vector based unique flat icons + 18 special icons for Smashing Magazine! We have set of 36 free icons + SM Special Set of 18 exclusive free icons available on Smashing Magazine site, don’t miss the chance to download it! We hope you will love Smallicons:)

Smallicons, the Big set of small icons

by Gimpo Studio & Loonyvoyager.

Special thanks to Smashing Magazine & Milka for invaluable help with release.