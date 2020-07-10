Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Durmuş Kavcıoğlu

Bringova - Profile

Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
  • Save
Bringova - Profile preferences account settings delete food delivery apple iphone 11 menu design change password change photo edit profile profile page account profile ios user experience iphone x mobile app ux ui design
Download color palette

Bringova Food Delivery App Project based London, UK

Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
Designing Experience for Digital Products

More by Durmuş Kavcıoğlu

View profile
    • Like