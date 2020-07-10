Durmuş Kavcıoğlu

Bringova - Listing Page

Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
  • Save
Bringova - Listing Page food and drink groceries discover add to cart product card apple segment product listing listing age limit categories iphone 11 pro iphone 11 ios user experience iphone x mobile app ux ui design
Download color palette

Bringova Food Delivery App Project based London, UK

Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
Designing Experience for Digital Products

More by Durmuş Kavcıoğlu

View profile
    • Like