Durmuş Kavcıoğlu

Bringova - Product Detail

Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
  • Save
Bringova - Product Detail design app electronic grocery modal stack e commerce food delivery bottom sheet add to cart product detail product page product design native app card stack ios user experience iphone x mobile app ux ui design
Download color palette

Bringova Food Delivery App Project based London, UK

Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
Designing Experience for Digital Products

More by Durmuş Kavcıoğlu

View profile
    • Like