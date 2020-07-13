Basov Design

Branding for GamerOne.gg

Basov Design
Basov Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Branding for GamerOne.gg branding design logotype logo design gui canada vancouver gamer logo one game gamer guidebook branding and identity brand identity guideline typography vector design branding minimal logo
Branding for GamerOne.gg branding design logotype logo design gui canada vancouver gamer logo one game gamer guidebook branding and identity brand identity guideline typography vector design branding minimal logo
Download color palette
  1. 00.jpg
  2. 1.png

Gamer One is a dedicated esports and gaming community for players, teams, and brands.
https://g1.gg/
https://gamerone.gg/

-

We are available for any similar projects! You can
contact us and we can discuss more!
You can also follow us on Instagram and Behance

9ccd7b410823ca31e64283a2f443e839
Rebound of
Gamer One logo / g1.gg
By Basov Design
Basov Design
Basov Design
Made with love. Got a project? Just say hi👋
Hire Us

More by Basov Design

View profile
    • Like