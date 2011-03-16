Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paul Annett

Steps for two types of process

Paul Annett
Paul Annett
  • Save
Steps for two types of process icon steps process functional
Download color palette

Either or.

On a multiple page process there would also be a process map at the top:
Step 1 > Step 2 > Step 3 etc.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 16, 2011
Paul Annett
Paul Annett
Head of Design @ Pollen // Ex- Twitter, GOV.​UK & Clearleft.

More by Paul Annett

View profile
    • Like