Milo's logo evolution

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
10 years have passed like one day!
Over the past decade, our logo has undergone a significant transformation. As for the colors, we started with green 🍏, then we turned into orange 🍎 - so it's fair to say that our logo matured with us like an apple!
We keep on growing, expanding our portfolio with new projects, taking new challenges, and drawing conclusions. 🎯 Despite the significant passage of time and many changes in our business, we have the impression that we are still the same company with a non-corporate atmosphere. The only thing that has changed is the fact that we are setting the bar higher and higher! Fortunately, we all jump over it together, regardless of position. 📈
Follow us: 👇
Dribbble | Behance | LinkedIN | Twitter | Facebook |