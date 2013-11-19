Market List Final

Dave Foster

The notepads I lettered for @55 Hi's are now in stock on their website. I'll post up more shots of the others soon. This one's available at http://55-his.myshopify.com/products/the-market-list

Posted on Nov 19, 2013
