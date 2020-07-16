Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Valerie Stepina

First sports platform powered by blockchain

Valerie Stepina
Valerie Stepina
  • Save
First sports platform powered by blockchain game clean blockchain ux ui motion design motion football sport ios app minimal design
Download color palette
  1. 2020-07-08-10.57.16.mp4
  2. Best_01.jpg

We're here to show you our updated case of the first fantasy sports platform powered by Blockchain. Platform uses MyDFS tokens that enable users to play, win, and exchange their tokens for other cryptocurrency or fiat money in a flash.

Behance

We stand by for New Projects:
info@efirmedia.com

Efir Media | Behance | Facebook | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2020
Valerie Stepina
Valerie Stepina
Digital. Visual design. Pistachio ice cream.

More by Valerie Stepina

View profile
    • Like