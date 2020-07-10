Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
招募兼职设计师！

招募兼职设计师！
大量招募兼职设计师！！！！

- 合作完全线上沟通，工作时间不做限制，薪资丰厚，按项目结算；
- 项目需求包括但不限制 Banner、Webpage、UI设计、UI 动效、MG 动画，C4D 宣传动画...
- 希望你有大量的创意想法 + 良好沟通能力，希望您是全栈设计师或有一技之长！

感兴趣可以直接留言，或通过下面联系我。

Gmail：amazing@pixl.world
Skype：lets_amazing@outlook.com

