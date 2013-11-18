Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maria Doreuli

Side project

Maria Doreuli
Maria Doreuli
  • Save
Side project lettering type design sketching harts sausages unicase marker drawing sketch
Download color palette

Some lettering projects can hardly be developed into typefaces. But it is always fun and worth trying!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2013
Maria Doreuli
Maria Doreuli

More by Maria Doreuli

View profile
    • Like