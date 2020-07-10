Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fitness Mobile Application-UX/UI Design

Hi Dribbblers!

I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I designed a mobile application for a fitness company and keep the design simple and minimal. It can also help you find different options, especially for beginners.

I hope you will like this. Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com

Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram

Upnow Studio
Upnow Studio
Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
Hire Us

