Steph Heise

The vet

Steph Heise
Steph Heise
Hire Me
  • Save
The vet illustration doodle funny vet cat pet cute comic
The vet illustration doodle funny vet cat pet cute comic
Download color palette
  1. vet.jpg
  2. vetsm.jpg

I was inspired by the original artist that created this concept, I saw it YEARS ago, and could never find who the OG artist was or the comic itself ever. So I decided to make my version because it was SO relatable to me. I have an 18 year old cat that has frequent visits due to his age and some typical old cat things like hyperthyroidism and treating his eyes right now. He is worth every penny

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2020
Steph Heise
Steph Heise
Hello! I'm currently a freelance illustrator
Hire Me

More by Steph Heise

View profile
    • Like