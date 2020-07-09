InterNashley - Logo Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
InterNashley is a business agency that helps people with a simple yet effective credit counseling.
They reached out to us aiming to replace their outdated brand image with a new one that matched their work competence.
Our goal was to create something simple and objective that will help their brand grow to a prodigious international level.
