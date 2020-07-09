Hello Dribblers!

Designed Appointment App this is a conceptual app. This app is only for doctors and patients that can easily booking appointments,and interacting both doctors and patients via messages and video calling. Please have a look at my design and let me know your thoughts and feel free to share your ideas and also comment.

Stay tuned I will upload more shots

✉️ Have a project idea? Let's talk, I'm available for new projects !

Contact me !

nareshdark2207@gmail.com