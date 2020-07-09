🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribblers!
Here is another shot.I designed Food Application in Dark mode for Restaurants and food lovers. Who want to save their time.Here you can easily find food nearby, with delivery at your door in little time with the best packaging.!
Press L to like and feel free write your comments to give your Ideas & feed back! what do you think? because tats very useful to me and learn more things.
Stay tuned for more shots...
✉️ Have a project idea? Let's talk, I'm available for new projects !
Contact me !
nareshdark2207@gmail.com