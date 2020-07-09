Hey Dribblers!

Here is another shot.I designed Food Application in Dark mode for Restaurants and food lovers. Who want to save their time.Here you can easily find food nearby, with delivery at your door in little time with the best packaging.!

Press L to like and feel free write your comments to give your Ideas & feed back! what do you think? because tats very useful to me and learn more things.

Stay tuned for more shots...

✉️ Have a project idea? Let's talk, I'm available for new projects !

Contact me !

nareshdark2207@gmail.com