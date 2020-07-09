Molly Paterson

Ground Keeper Custom Mudguard

Ground Keeper Custom Mudguard drawing downhill mountains sea ocean fender mudguard mtb bike illustration surfing surf mountain mountain biking graphic design design
During lockdown I came across Ground Keeper Custom on Instagram. I thought I could spend some time designing a mudguard/fender for my mountain bike and put one of my illustrations to good use.

