Christina Ivanova

User Journey

Christina Ivanova
Christina Ivanova
  • Save
User Journey app userjourney xd ux dictionary ui design
User Journey app userjourney xd ux dictionary ui design
Download color palette
  1. IMG_3054.JPG
  2. User Journey@2x.jpg

User journey for My Dictionary - a language learning app. It helps you learn the foreign words which you have typed in through different exercises - listening, translation, flashcards, practising your pronunciation and writing the words under dictation.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2020
Christina Ivanova
Christina Ivanova
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Christina Ivanova

View profile
    • Like