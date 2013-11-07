SharePad iOS7 icon

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
iOS7 icon for SharePad real-time collaborative content editing app (coming soon for iOS). This is the first version for the icon. I'm thinking about creating some editing symbol to replace SP.
What do you think?
Made with Sketch App as all my UI designs.
