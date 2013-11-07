Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ida Swarczewskaja

SharePad iOS7 icon

Ida Swarczewskaja
Ida Swarczewskaja
  • Save
SharePad iOS7 icon flat ui ios7 ios 7 sharepad editing app ios app
Download color palette

iOS7 icon for SharePad real-time collaborative content editing app (coming soon for iOS). This is the first version for the icon. I'm thinking about creating some editing symbol to replace SP.

What do you think?

Made with Sketch App as all my UI designs.

Follow me on Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Nov 7, 2013
Ida Swarczewskaja
Ida Swarczewskaja

More by Ida Swarczewskaja

View profile
    • Like