Hüify is a marketing and sales agency based in Wilmington, NC, USA.

Hüify came to us with the problem of a building of the distinctive image on their market. They looked not worse yet not better than others, which led to lower recognition among the target audience.

Due to the client's business's specifics, the website and identity had to be clean, modern, yet with a clear and understandable structure at the same time. We achieve all needed objectives: the site is stylish, distinctive, and very easy to navigate.

We chose this project's shot because minimalism is not just text on a white background; it is a dynamic photo, elaborate typography, and micro animation. The full version of this project is on our Behance profile