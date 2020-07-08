Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
T-Shirt Express Ohio Logo Redesigned by The Logo Smith

Client: T-Shirt Express
Designed: 2011 (still in use)

Probably one of my most ripped off logo designs…

It has been said that I simply used some clip-art for the train, so thought I'd get all my tear-sheets together, and put many of the various train/track iterations up on display.

Started very basic as you can see top-left, then a case of exploration of train styles, track styles, typography, etc until we end up with the chosen one, bottom-right.

→ Case Study & Project Page: T-Shirt Express

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 years commercial experience

