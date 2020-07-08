T-Shirt Express Ohio Logo Redesigned by The Logo Smith

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Client: T-Shirt Express
Designed: 2011 (still in use)
Probably one of my most ripped off logo designs…
It has been said that I simply used some clip-art for the train, so thought I'd get all my tear-sheets together, and put many of the various train/track iterations up on display.
Started very basic as you can see top-left, then a case of exploration of train styles, track styles, typography, etc until we end up with the chosen one, bottom-right.
→ Case Study & Project Page: T-Shirt Express
———————————
The Logo Smith aka smith.™
→ smith.gl/portfolio
→ smith.gl/hire-smith
The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 years commercial experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.