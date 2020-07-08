Hira Riaz🔥
Restaurant Mobile Application-UX/UI Design

Hi Dribbblers!

I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I designed Food applications for restaurant. it can help others to develop more ideas from this. I keep it simple and minimal. It can also help you find different options in exploring and improving your skills

I hope you will like this. Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com

