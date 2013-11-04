Valentin Kirilov

Growing Business [GIF]
Hello Dribbblers!

This is an animation from an explainer video I did together with @Motion Authors. You can view the entire video on Vimeo.

Designed by @Kirill Kazachek, directed by @Motion Authors, animated by yours truly.

Rebound of
Corner Shop Animation
By Motion Authors
