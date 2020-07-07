Fruitful Icons - Grapes

Inspired as I look into the perfect recipe saver, I created a set of icons I call "Fruitful Icons" (though they may expand into other ingredients in the future). They were created using a set of basic shapes in Photoshop and Illustrator. The leaves were done freehand with the polygonal lasso tool, then edited to add depth.

These two bunches of grapes represent the two main varieties you'll find when you walk into a grocery store. Grapes can be frozen as-is and pulled out later as a healthy snack by themselves!